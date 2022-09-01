.

.Taskforce arrests five riders, impounds 37 Okada

.As govt calls for voluntary compliance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Some residents have hailed Lagos State Goverment over enforcement of the ban on Okada operations in selected Local Government Council Areas of the state, while others lamented over the attendant consequences.

The residents who tasked government on provision of alternative means of livelihood for affected riders and commuters, expressed their plight as state Government began the enforcement of the extended ban on four local governments and six Local Council Development Areas on Thursday.

The affected local governments are:Kosofe, Osodi Isolo, Somolu and Mushin,while the LCDAs are: Agboyi Ketu Ikoai,/ Isheri,Isolo,Bariga and Odi Olowo

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, earlier on Wednesday, at an inter-ministerial media briefing on preparedness for commencement of the phase 2 total ban on Okada operations within four new LGAs and respective LCDAs in the state, at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, warned that there would be no “scared cows as no one would be spared during enforcement.

As deterrent, riders and passengers risk a three-year jail term for violation.

The police and other security agencies had little or nothing to do in some parts, visited by Vanguard as Okada riders stayed off the roads in apparent compliance.

Some of the enforcing security agencies on hand include: the police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA,

Lags State Neighborhood Safety Corps, LSNSC as they engaged recalcitrant operators in a running battle.

When Vanguard visited parts of the affected areas, such as : Ikotun, Oshodi-Isolo, Agboyi-Ketu LGAs, there was high level of compliance, while pedestrians were seen trekking long distance to.their various destinations.

Also, around Agboyi Ketu the okda riders disappeared from the major roads.

A trader in Cele along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, who reside in Ikotun, area, Mrs Grace Ake, lamented that due to bad state of the road and attendant gridlock, residents usually patronize okada riders to get to their destination on time, saying, “today due to enforcement, we had to trek some distance before we could join a bus to Okota and Cele Bus Stop.”

Also Mr Adeola Akinyemi, who reside in Ikotun and work in Apapa, commended the state government, saying, ” There was sanity on the road this morning as there were no hinderance on the road which is often caused by Okada riders. We urge the state government to step up the enforcement.

“Though the police and other security agencies started their enforcement early today as they went after recalcitrant riders.”

Earlier, Commissioner do Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had appealed to riders and passengers to obey the law because it is in the interest of the public.

He warned that anyone caught would not be spared, “everyone is equal before the law.”

Arrest

Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, (Taskforce), Chief Superintendent of Police, CPS, Sola Jejeloye, told our correspondent that at least 37 motorbikes were seized , while five riders were arrested for prosection.

Jejeloye, who described the level of compliance as “very impressive,” warned recalcitrants riders to desist as the long arm of the law would catch up with them sooner or later.

“It’s better to comply voluntarily than through force which has its consequences, including jail term.”

RELATED NEWS