This week, Lord Echendu Ndubuisi completed and graduated with a professional certificate in oil and gas industry operations and marketing from Duke University. He also received a Professional Certificate in the oil and gas industry in Global Diplomacy from the University of London.

The Lord Echendu, Foundation founder Echendu Ndubuisi has worked hard to complete this program via Coursera and is excited to have achieved such a milestone.

Lord Echendu Ndubuisi is one of the most respected entrepreneurs within the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Ndubuisi has to his accolades years of experience working with some of Nigeria’s largest oil companies in either partnership or contractual basis, hence a valuable interest in advancing for professional oil and gas certifications.

He is looking forward to continuing his education and quest for more professional certifications that are commensurate to international and industry standards.

RELATED NEWS