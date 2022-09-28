FORMER Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ogun East Senatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections is set to kick-start his election campaign with a Mega Rally on Sunday, 2nd October, 2022.

In a statement by his media office, the OGD Mega Rally and Campaign flag-off “will commence by 11:00am at Ita Oba, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, Ogun State.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun is expected to be the Chief Host at the rally.

The statement reads: “A major highlight of the Mega Rally, which promises to be colourful, will be the empowerment programmes which Gbenga Daniel has been known for over the years.

“In recent years Mr Daniel has been awarding hundreds of scholarships across various Local governments amongst other multidimensional empowerment initiatives which started over 20 years ago via his pet project, The Gateway Front Foundation.”

RELATED NEWS