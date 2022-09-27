Kachikwu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, Presidential Candidate Mr Dumebi Kachukwu has said there’s no difference between the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party counterpart, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

Kachukwu in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, insisted he’s among the breath of fresh air Nigerians desperately need to change the narrative of governance.

According to him: “The three of them belong to the same old order of politicians who have nothing to offer. There is no difference between Peter Obi, Atiku and Asiwaju.

“So there’s no reason we have to come together to get power. I am not in the race because I seek power desperately. I am in this because I feel my country desperately needs change.

“Nigerians want a breath of fresh air. For too long, the vocal minority have had their way and their say in Nigeria, this race will be determined by the silent majority and they are prepared to take back their country.”

Asked how much trust Nigerians can have on silent achievers’ track records, he said: “What Nigerians are saying to themselves is that for decades we trusted failures, now we better trust those with sterling track records of success. No longer would Nigerians say because he was a local government chairman or a commissioner. They now realise that when they held that office, they never did anything meaningful with it”.

