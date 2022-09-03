By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state said the state government have concluded arrangement to re-vatilised the Ojirami dam situated in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state and revitalize the tourism plan for the area to provide portable water create employments and businesses.

Obaseki made the disclosure at the 25th coronation anniversary and 80th birthday celebration of the Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba Emannuel Adeche Saiki II held in Igarra Akoko Edo Local Government of Edo, on Saturday.

Represented by the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affair, Bamidele Obaitan, Obaseki said “We are working on a tourism master plan to development the tourism potential in Edo.

“Akoko Edo is abound with huge tourism potentials and the local government is part of our tourism master plan due to various tourist sites in the area.

Earlier, the Otaru of Igarra said that his 25 years as the paramount ruler of Igarra and Akuku clan have brought meaningful development to the area.

“I am immensely gratful to Almighty God and our ancestors for the protection and guidance accorded me since Sept 20th 1997 when officially I was installed as the 21th Otaru of Igarra.

“Since my coronation as the Otaru of Igarra and the paramount traditional ruler of Igarra/Akuku Clan, I have been having the very best cooperation and wise counsel of the state government, Akoko Edo local council, traditional rulers council, palace chiefs, elders and the entire people of Igarra community..

“There collective contribution s have made governance in Igarra royal palace peaceful,” he said.

The Otaru, enjoined every Igarra persons to have a new heart that exhibits love and a new spirit that must promote unity and and not division in the community..

Highpoint of the event was a chieftaincy titled bestowed on prominent individuals.

RELATED NEWS