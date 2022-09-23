Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved a cabinet reshuffle and rationalization of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state government.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the governor gave the approval at the Executive Council (EXCO) on Wednesday.

He noted that, “The rationalization of the MDAs is as a result of dwindling accruals from the Federation Account, which can no longer sustain the existing structure of the government.”

Ogie said the cabinet reshuffle and rationalization of MDAs led to the merger of certain ministries and re-deployment of Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries across MDAs.

According to him, “As regards the cabinet reshuffle, Andrew Emwanta has been moved from the Ministry of Communication and Orientation to the Ministry of Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, while Chris Nehikhare will now man the Ministry of Communication and Orientation.

“A new Office of Special Duties is to be headed by a Commissioner, Osasere Malachi Evbuomwan.”

The statement said some Permanent Secretaries were also affected in the new postings.

Ogie said “In the new structure, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has been merged with the Ministry of Finance to become the Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economic Planning and Development.

“The Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs is now the Ministry of Youth and Gender Issues while the former Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues is now the Ministry of Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs.

“The Ministry of Science and Technology is now the Ministry of Digital Economy, Science and Technology, while the Ministry of Mining, Oil and Gas has been merged with the Ministry of Energy to become the Ministry of Mining and Energy. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives is now the Ministry of Business, Trade and Cooperatives.

“The Ministry of Housing has been merged with the Ministry of Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development to become the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development.”

“The Ministry of Local Government has been merged with the Ministry of Community and Chieftaincy Affairs and now the Ministry of Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs,” he stated.

RELATED NEWS