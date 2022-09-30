Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

BENIN CITY—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he has not endorsed Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, but he would work for the flagbearer of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor’s aide on media, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, Wednesday, described as “false and malicious” reports that Obaseki endorsed Obi.

He said: “No statement to such effect originated from the governor. The story is being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.

“Governor Obaseki has, from the onset of the electioneering cycle, been at the forefront of the campaign for our great party, the PDP, its candidate, Abubakar, and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The public is hereby warned to watch out the antics of quacks and unprofessional media organisations as well as unscrupulous individuals, seeking to misinform and stir confusion with their outright fake news.

“Obaseki, as the leader of the PDP in Edo State, will deploy his massive support base to ensure the victory of our party and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

