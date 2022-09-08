By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State , has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the livelihood of senior citizens in the state, saying that the State government’s pension reforms assure better conditions for the aged.

The governor gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by executive members of the West Africa Coalition for Indigenous People’s Rights (WACIPR),in Benin yesterday.

Obaseki who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, said his administration prioritises the welfare of pensioners and senior citizens in the state.

He said, “The government has senior citizens in mind. That is why my administration ensured that civil servants are enrolled into the pension scheme since it started in the state in 2017.

“Since 2017, it has become mandatory for all civil servants in the state to be enrolled into the scheme to prepare them for retirement. The scheme plans for retirees and senior citizens who are above sixty years of age.”

Obaseki added, “This government cares for its citizens and has a soft spot for the elderly. We will continue to implement policies and programmes that will make life better for them.”

Leader of the delegation and Programme Director/CEO, WACIPR, Ogieriakhi Joseph said the organisation is a non-governmental organization, which focuses on improving the welfare of the elderly and senior citizens in Nigeria, noting, “Our group have mandates in three areas namely, healthcare; exercises and recreation, leisure.”

RELATED NEWS