Peter Obi

Labour Party South West Leader and political adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun has disclosed that the former president may support the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

Osuntokun made this known on Friday while appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show.

Asked if Obasanjo was supporting Obi, he simply said, “I think so.”

He likened the support base of Obi to that that ushered former United States President Barack Obama into office.

On his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party for Labour Party, he said, “Where I am (Labour Party) is consistent with the position I have taken in the past two years. Logically I am being consistent with my position.”

Osuntokun said Nigerians need to overlook the All Progressives Congress, APC and PDP in the next election for the country to move forward.

According to him, the agenda of the two dominant parties in Nigeria at the moment was detrimental to the growth and development of the country.

He said Nigeria needs to move in a new direction far from a poor and disastrous agenda.

The LP chieftain said the 2023 election would be a determined war against the rotten status quo and the enemies of the Nigerian state.

He said, “The kind of politics in Nigeria is disastrous. The political structure is criminal. It’s ambiguous that people clamouring for change are the ones labelling those ready to work for such change. APC and PDP are known for crass insensitivity. They are coming with similar baggage that has matured in our fraudulent political system.

“In terms of evaluation from what is good and moving Nigeria forward, you cannot proceed from the platforms of APC and PDP. These parties aren’t consistent with what Nigerians need. So it’s only right to move away from the rotten status quo in the interest of the country,” he added.

