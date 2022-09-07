Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy. He won Character Voice-Over Performance for Disney’s What If… . – his wife accepted the award.

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and Adele: One Night Only took home a number of awards for best direction, technical feats, and best variety special.

Overall, streamers were the major winners at this year’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. On the first night, HBO/HBO Max reigned supreme with 9 wins, while Netflix came in close behind with 8 wins—including Outstanding Animated Program for Arcane.

Former USA president Barack Obama won the best narrator Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary series, Our Great National Parks beating other contenders- David Attenborough, Lupita Nyong’o and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He becomes only the second US president in history to win an Emmy.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, is behind the five-part series on national parks around the world.

The Emmy joins Mr Obama’s two Grammy awards putting him halfway to becoming an Egot – someone with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners

See the full list of winners from Day 1 of the ceremony below:

Outstanding Animated Program was won by Arcane (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance was won by Chadwick Boseman for What If…? (Disney+)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation was won by Arcane, “The Boy Savior” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program was won by Peter Jackson for The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3: Days 17-22) (Disney+)

Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special was won by George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

Hosted Nonfiction Series/Special was won by Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking was won by Lois Vossen, Brad Lichtenstein, Steven Cantor, and Jamie Schutz for When Claude Got Shot (PBS)

Outstanding Narrator was won by Barack Obama for Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program was won by Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program was won by Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program was won by Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program was won by RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program was won by Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program was won by Laura Ritchie, Kat Elmore, and Jeffrey Marx for Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) was won by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) was won by Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special was won by A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special was won by Paul Dugdale for Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series was won by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program was won by Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction/Reality Series was won by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night (TBS)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy/Drama/Variety Series was won by Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety/Reality Programming was won by Parris Goebel for Savage x Fenty Vol. 3

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program was won by 100 Foot Wave (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program was won by Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety/Nonfiction/Reality Programming was won by We’re Here (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety/Nonfiction/Reality Programming was won by Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lightning Direction for a Variety Series was won by The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special was won by Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety/Nonfiction/Reality Program was won by Whorror House (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series/Special was won by Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

Outstanding Music Direction was won by Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program was won by Jabez Olssen for The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3: Days 17-22) (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Structured Reality/Competition Program was won by Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program was won by Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor; Simon Callow-Wright, Editor; and John Rosser, Editor for Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming was won by A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special was won by Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety/Reality/Competition Series was won by RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction/Reality Program was won by The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction/Reality Program was won by Michael Hedges, Brent Burge, Alexis Feodoroff, and Giles Martin for The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series/Special was won by Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video Control for a Series was won by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video Control for a Special was won by Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Commercial was won by Sandy Hook Promise for “Teenage Dream

See the full list of winners from Day 2 of the ceremony below:

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series was won by Tim Robinson as Various Characters for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series was won by Patricia Clarkson as Ellen for State Of the Union (SundanceTV)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series was won by Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series was won by Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming was won by Ryan Heffington for Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by Checco Varese for Dopesick (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series was won by How I Met Your Father, “Pilot” (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) was won by Christian Sprenger for Atlanta (FX)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) was won by Marcell Rév for Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes was won by Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor for Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling was won by Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) was won by Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist for Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes was won by Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer for What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series was won by Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was won by Colman Domingo as Ali in Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series was won by Laurie Metcalf as Weed in Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series was won by Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong as Ji-yeong in Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Main Title Design was won by Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Motion Design was won by Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series was won by Sue Federman for How I Met Your Father, “Timing Is Everything” (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) was won by The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) was won by Severance for “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Music Supervision was won by Stranger Things for “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music was won by The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics was won by Schmigadoon!, “Corn Puddin’” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling was won by Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist for Bridgerton (Netflix)

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) was won by David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist for their work on Jane Fonda in Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Outstanding Period Costumes was won by Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer for The Great (Hulu)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) was won by Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) was won by The Gilded Age (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) was won by Only Murders In the Building (Hulu)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup was won by Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist for Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series was won by Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series was won by Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation was won by Barry, “starting now” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) was won by Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special was won by Moon Knight, “Gods And Monsters” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation was won by Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer for Only Murders in the Building, “the Boy From 6B” (Hulu)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) was won by Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer for Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer for The White Lotus, “Departures” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie was won by The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode was won by Squid Game, “VIPS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program was won by Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator for Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator for Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance was won by Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer for Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie was won by Chip n’ Dale (Disney+)

Significance of Barack Obama’s Emmy win

The Netflix series showcases natural beauty spanning five continents, and features locations including Chilean Patagonia and Indonesia.

After leaving office in 2017, the former president and his wife Michelle set up Higher Ground, striking a deal with Netflix said to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

Mr Obama won Grammy Awards for audio versions of his memoirs “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father”.

The only other president to win an Emmy was Dwight Eisenhower, who won an honorary award in 1956 for becoming the first president to conduct a televised news conference.

Only 17 people have gained Egot status to date, including Mel Brook

