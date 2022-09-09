Nwachinemere Chemicals has emerged one of the Odogwu Bitters distributors in the

Nigeria.

Nwachinemere Chemical Company Nigeria Limited, located at No 17 Baleke Street by Oseji Street, Agbor, Delta State emerged one of the distributors of Odogwu Bitters after a rigorous selection to put the activities of the company in checks.

Odogwu Bitters is the number one herbal alcoholic drink, which according to the manufacturers increases the libido, provides antioxidants and helps the body fight flu.

Odogwu Bitters which is NAFDAC trusted and approved with registration number 08-3849L, is the highest selling bitters in Nigeria alongside Origin Bitters.

Nwachinemere Chemical Company Nigeria Limited distributorship of Odogwu Bitters will cover Agbor, Isele-Uku, Umunede, Ogwashi-Uku, Obiaruku, Ewohimi and environ.

