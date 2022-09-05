By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has apologized to the family of Mrs. Joy Owolabi, the woman who was assaulted by a staff of the Corps in Jos, and assured them that the matter would not be swept under the carpet as decisive action will be taken against the culprit.

Recall that Mrs. Owolabi was assaulted in her shop last Friday by the said personnel and she sustained injuries on both eyes and other parts of her body. The incident generated a backlash but, in a reaction, the Command commenced an investigation to fish out the culprit with the view to punishing him.

The Command in a statement issued on Monday by its Public Relations Officer, PRO DSC Madaki Longbit noted, “The attention of Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been drawn to a publication in the media about an unfortunate and regrettable incident of assault on one Mrs. Joy Owolabi, a shop owner around the Nanmwa Junction of Abattoir in Jos…

“Worried by this unfortunate incident, the State Commandant, Alexander Barunde, who described the incident as barbaric, unfortunate, regrettable and uncivilized has since directed a full investigation into the matter to ascertain the real identity of the suspect. The State Commandant assures the public that he would invoke the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Corps to deal with the officer involved in this barbaric act against a harmless and helpless woman.

“He condemned the act and wondered why an officer of the Command would condescend to the point of inflicting bodily harm on a woman under any circumstances.”

The statement added, “Barunde affirmed the Corps’ commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens, stating that this is just an isolated case of an overzealous officer and the matter would be pursued to a logical conclusion and the concerned officer brought to book.”

While apologizing to the family of the woman concerned, he assured that “the matter would not be swept under the carpet but decisive action will be taken against the culprit as soon as the outcome of the investigation is made available,” and warned that he will not condone any indiscipline from any officers of the Command as he charged them to remain civil in approach while carrying out their lawful duties.

He cautioned his personnel to be professional and to respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens because “henceforth, any report of human right abuse by any civilian will attract very stringent punishment.”

