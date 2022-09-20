Yema and Finidi George. Credit: EnyimbaFC

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria Professional Football League giants, Enyimba FC have announced the addition of Olanrewaju Yemi Daniel into its coaching crew.

The Aba-based club on Tuesday announced this on their official website.

Yema as he is popularly known joins Enyimba as an assistant coach having previously worked at Magate FC, MFM FC and Vandrezzer.

In reaction, head coach, Finidi George said that he is excited to have Yema on board, highlighting his passion for coaching and positive mindset.

He said, “Yema is someone I have known for some time now. He is passionate about his job and has a positive mindset. He has very good qualities that will bring value to the team, so I’m very happy to have him around.”

Yema is regarded as one of the brightest coaches in Nigeria famous for “his profound knowledge of the game and excellent work ethic.”

He is currently an assistant coach with Nigeria’s U17 men’s team, the Golden Eaglets.

The Aba Elephants finished seventh last season in the league, and will be looking at launching a title challenge when the new season kicks off.

RELATED NEWS