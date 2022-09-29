Bobrisky

By Ada Osadebe

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has said nothing could ever make him fall into depression.

The Instagram celebrity swore absolutely nothing on the surface of the earth could ever get him to become depressive or be in that state.

Bobrisky further posed a question to his fans, asking how individuals become depressed.

The 31-year-old wrote:

“But guys, I want to ask a simple question. How do people get into depression?

“Cos me, nothing on the earth can make me go into depression o!

“No matter how hard it looks, I’m gonna face it like the shim I am,” he said.

