The South-South Vanguard of the Peoples Democratic Party (SSV-PDP) says there is no division in the PDP in Delta State.

The SSV-PDP is a coalition of young members of the PDP with focus on grassroots mobilisation and membership drive within the South-South zone.

The Zonal coordinator of the group, Mr Alfred Eboziem, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos criticised a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, for insinuating there was division in PDP in Delta.

The zonal coordinator faulted claims by George that Okowa was fighting with Chief James Ibori, hence, there was division in Delta PDP.

“If anything, Okowa and Ibori are friends and contemporaries, and it shows in the mutual respect they show to each other to the acclamation and admiration of other politicians in the state.

“Both share a friendship that transcends the realm of partisan politics. It is a friendship that has survived treachery and mischief of politicians. An elder like George should not join such mischief makers,” he said.

”We want to place on record that there is no division in Delta PDP. Gov. Okowa as the leader of the party in the state is working effectively with the state party leadership and all the structures up to ward levels.

“George cannot sit in Lagos and be imagining a non-existent dogfight within the party in Delta. His utterance showed a clear lack of understanding of politics in Delta and the South-South zone.

“We advise Chief George to concentrate on building a strong PDP in the South-West, particularly in Lagos State where he hails from,” he said.

Eboziem said that Okowa’s political trajectory placed him above any politician in Delta, hence, he deserved the necessary respect.

He said that Okowa, an exceptionally brilliant medical doctor started his political journey as Local Government Secretary, LG Chairman, commissioner, Secretary to the State Government, Senator, Governor and now vice- presidential candidate of the PDP

