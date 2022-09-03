The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, has condoled the family of David Gbamgbose, the governorship candidate of People’s Redemption Party, PRP, in Ogun.

Ajadi who took time off an Abuja engagement to condole the family also prayed God’s grace upon them to bear the loss.

He said though the deceased was of a different political philosophy, death was not the right time to begin to discriminate on the basis of ideology or party.

“Besides, my belief is that we are all working towards the good of our dear state, and the loss of any son or daughter of Ogun, no matter the political or ideological leaning is a loss to us all”.

Ajadi said the time to truly emancipate Ogun had come and that the task required all hands on the deck.

He added that it was not only the family and the political party of the deceased that would feel the vacuum created by Gbembose’s exit but the entire citizens of Ogun.

He said, “I have always seen all the Ogun State governorship candidates as one family despite the difference in our political parties and ideologies.

“It is sad that death has taken one of us. I hereby send my condolences to Prof Bamgbose’s family and the entire PRP members in Ogun State.

“I also pray that God will guide all his heirs on the right path and grant them the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

RELATED NEWS