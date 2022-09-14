A massive crowd of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members were on hand yesterday, to receive the gubernatorial candidate of the party to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.



It was Day Two of Ajadi’s tour of the local governments that make up the state.



The party state chairman, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni, who was on the entourage of the gubernatorial candidate, acknowledged the hospitality and warm reception of the Abeokuta South people saying it had shown the acceptability of NNPP and rejection of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Party (PDP)



He went further to remind members of the party of his reiterations years ago that the NNPP in Ogun State would be the party to send away the incumbent government from the Statehouse through constructive electioneering processes.



Oginni added that both the APC, and the PDP, have been rejected by the electorates having been tested and found guilty of the mismanagement of the resources Ogun State.



Going back memory lane to the last election, he recalled that the APC was actually defeated in most of the wards by the NNPP and others, and that yet, the party was announced winner in the elections.



“I am using this opportunity to thank the Abeokuta South local government party chairman; other executives; the ward chairmen and all the ward executive members.”

“I also urge all the executives to work hard for Ajadi’s victory because it is through his victory that members and other electorates can realise the social inclusiveness which the party has promised,” he said.



The gubernatorial candidate, Olufemi Ajadi, while speaking reminded the Abeokuta people how the ruling party kept away from the people the palliatives for COVID 19 which was supposed to help the people because of its wickedness and selfishness.



According to him, any government which could keep away from the people palliatives donated by international organisations at a time of need, had shown its true colours.



Ajadi particularly promised to tackle the problems of pensioners on the state, by ensuring that they were paid their entitlements once he became governor.



He said he would deliver on this promise within two months of entering office.



On the vexed issue of minimum wage, he said it was already a priority in his manifesto and that he would work to overhaul the salary and conditions of service of public and civil servants in the state.

