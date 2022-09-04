Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the National Assembly to review the Traditional, Complimentary and Alternative Medicine Board Bill to guard against ambiguity in the Act.

The association also decried sponsoring of the bill for establishment of the Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Board in the country.

National President of the association, Dr Uche Ojinmah made the call during a news conference at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) on Sunday in Gombe.

He said the legislation was repugnant to the chatter signed by African countries on establishment of board for African Traditional medicine.

“We wish to point out that complementary and alternative medicine is different from traditional medicine and these are domains controlled by dental and medical council.

“And the bill, if passed would conflict with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act.

“We, therefore, call on government and the National Assembly to quickly amend the title and the functions contained in that bill.

“Let it be Control of African Traditional Medicine but not complementary and alternative medicine which mean a different thing,” he said

He urged the government to expedite action on the extension of doctors’ retirement age, noting that it is the easiest way to stop brain drain in the profession.

Commenting on hazard allowances, Ojinmah said the association had issued two-month ultimatum for government to resolve the issue.

The association also frowned at the insecurity which negated patients and medical personnel to access health facilities in parts of the country.

“The association noted with dismay the security situation and incidence of kidnapping in parts of the country.

“Health workers have been targeted in some communities with some of them kidnapped while discharging their duties,” he said.

The president urged government at all levels and security agencies to address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

According to Ojinmah, proctive measures are necessary to control worsening health indicators to effectively tackle brain drain in the sector.

Recall that the association has conducted medical outreach in Bajoga, Ashaka and Funakaye communities as well as Zainab Bulkacuwa Women And Children Hospital.

About 1,525 patients with various ailments received free medical consultations, tests and surgical procedures.

