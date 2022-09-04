Rising from power-packed brainstorming sessions at its annual retreat in Lagos, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has resolved to focus on prioritizing the needs of stakeholders in formulating policies, programmes and regulatory instruments that will further boost developmental regulation role for a sustainable Digital Economy.

The management also emphasized a bottom-up approach as a modified method to its stakeholders’ engagement going forward as well as increasing private sector contribution in the formulation of standards, guidelines and frameworks.

Speaking at the event, NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa stated the need to reshape the agency’s future with collective leadership and individual accountability.

The DG implored heads of departments and units to always work with their team rather than in silos for the best idea to emerge, adding that he has done a lot in democratizing leadership by giving free hands for individuals to perform tasks using their ideas and innovations.

He said this trains and duplicates leadership such that everyone takes responsibility for their actions and decisions, adding that part of their role as management staff is to enable subordinates to gain perspective, content, think and behave rightly.

“NITDA is winning no doubt. We are among the top agencies in the country but that is not enough, we need to shape our tomorrow. If we think we are winning today and are comfortable, tomorrow we would be forgotten because what helped us to win today will not help us win tomorrow”, Inuwa asserted.

The need to develop collective leadership skills and strategically position the agency to consolidate on the present wins and continuous dedication to the implementation of Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024), developed two years ago, was extensively discussed at the conference.

The two-day symposium with the theme “Connecting the dots for an Accelerated Digital Future” had resource personnel that addressed the management staff on “re-imagining NITDA’s role in Achieving a Sustainable Digital Economy in Nigeria”.

In a presentation, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) President, Chinenye Mba-Uzokwu applauded NITDA’s giant strides, admitting that the interactions he had with the management further earned the agency his loyalty and respect being the first time he came in contact with a public institution that operates with a private organization’s mindset.

The second presentation, “An Understanding of the Regulatory Function of NITDA as a Developmental Agency in a Digital Economy” by Kolawole Osinowo, tasked the management on creative thinking exercise where groups are given tools to build and create their perception of the agency as a development organization.

One of the resource persons, Dr Nwachuckwu of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) took the health talk where he explained the importance of balancing the work-life approach for a healthy lifestyle, including regular checkups. The presenter also stressed the need for exercise, healthy meals and rest.

The yearly event stemmed from the decision of NITDA’s management to upscale its performance through review of past activities, evaluation of current programmes and initiatives while strategizing for future implementation.

