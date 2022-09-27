—Urges citizens to always speak well of country

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has described Nigeria as a nation blessed with sufficient promise and skills.

Prof. Osinbajo also advised the citizenry to always speak well of the country wherever they may find themselves across the globe.

The Vice President spoke while playing host to the world-class gymnasts from TIG International Gymnastics Club, Abuja, tutored by Coach Anthony Asuquo.

Speaking after the remarks by the athletes and a video presentation of their participation in the recent championship in South Africa, the Osinbajo expressed delight at the conduct of the gymnasts, their coaches and parents, especially as he was only becoming aware of the abundance of talents in the sport in Nigeria.

The Vice President in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande was quoted as saying, “this for me is very heartwarming, intriguing and exciting because there is really great hope for gymnastics in Nigeria, especially people who are starting so very young.

“I am greatly encouraged by what we are seeing, especially that so many of the kids are winning medals and doing well in gymnastics.

“I see a lot of the athletics categories and how well people are doing, but I think that we really have some great potential, and just seeing the video, it is evident that there is a lot of promise and talent that is available here in Nigeria.”

Acknowledging the abundance of talents in the country, Osinbajo noted that “what we are seeing here is what Nigeria truly is. Nigeria is a country filled with incredible talents and there are also incredible opportunities.”

While advising coaches, athletes and their parents to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the Vice President said “I want to encourage you to always think of your country in a positive light and to speak well of your country because nobody will speak well of your country better than you will.

“There are many countries that are not in any way near Nigeria, but their citizens speak well of their country. So, it is very important, first of all, that you speak well of your country and that you represent your country well.

“Anywhere you have been, the fact that you are so good and you have performed so well and won medals, is evident that you are patriotic and you are truly Nigerian and you love your country and you want your country to do well.”

He commended the founder of the club for his efforts over the years, noting that areas of possible support from the government would be explored especially in ensuring that more talents were nurtured to national and international prominence.

Earlier in his remarks, the founder of TIG International Gymnastics Club, Asuquo, said the club founded 11 years ago, had trained 3,000 athletes, nurtured several gymnastics coaches and represented the country at international competitions.

He solicited support, especially in the provision of training facilities, and sponsorship of athletes and officials to national and international gymnastics competitions.

