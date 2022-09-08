Asake

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Ahmed Ololade Asake professionally known as Asake has released his debut album on Thursday.

The fast-rising singer was signed by Olamide’s record labels YBNL on February 2022 and later got signed by Empire Distribution in July 2022.

He posted via his Instagram page where he shared an image of his first album “Mr Money With The Vibe” released today.

Recall that the 27-year-old gifted vocalist also called Mr Money shared his journey on how he ran away from home due to his passion for music.

He also disclosed his humble beginning of begging Olamide to help him before he got the opportunity which made him top in releasing his singles back-to-back before releasing his incredible debut song.

