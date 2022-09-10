By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria Professional Football League clubs, Plateau United, Rivers United, Kwara United and Remo Stars are set to begin their campaign on the continent this weekend.

In the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, NPFL champions, will face Liberian club, Watanga FC in Port-Harcourt on Sunday in the first leg of the tie, slated to take place 4pm.

Rivers didn’t make it past the second round in their last outing and will count on the confidence boost gotten from their first league title win to advance to the group stage this time around.

Watanga FC are also league winners for the first time in their history. The winner of the two-legged tie will face defending champions, Wydad Casablanca in the next round.

Nigeria’s other representative, Plateau United who finished second in the NPFL faces AS Mandji of Gabon on Saturday in Gabon in the first leg of the tie. The match will kick off 3:30pm Nigeria time.

In the event they win over two legs, they will face a stiff opposition in battle Tunisian club Esperance du Tunis for a spot in the group stage

Plateau United fell at the first hurdle when they qualified for the preliminary round as league winners in the 2020/21 NPFL season.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Kwara United will on Sunday face Association Sportive Des Douanes of Niger Republic at their adopted home ground, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos. The match is billed to kick off 4pm Nigeria time.

While Remo Stars will be up against Moroccan side, FAR Rabat at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdullahi in Morocco at 8pm Nigeria time.

The first legs of the matches will hold between September 9 and 11, while the second legs are scheduled for the following weekend.

The second preliminary round holds between October 7 and 9 with the second legs billed for the following weekend

Enyimba remains the only Nigerian club to have won the CAF Champions League while no Nigerian clubs have ever won the CAF Confederation Cup.

