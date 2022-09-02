By Efosa Taiwo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the removal of Guinea as the host nation for the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

CAF stated that Guinea would not be ready to handle hosting the tournament by 2025.

The report reads, “The Executive Committee was unanimous that Guinea will not be ready to host the competition.

“The Executive Committee took a unanimous decision based on the report as submitted that the tournament be withdrawn from Guinea.

“The President suggested that a delegation be sent to Guinea to inform them of the decision taken by EXCO.

“Resolution: The Executive Committee resolved to send a delegation to Guinea to inform them of CAF’s decision to withdraw the Africa Cup of Nations Guinea 2025 from Guinea,” CAF noted in a release made available to the media.”

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick had stated that Nigeria is working on a bid to host the tournament in conjunction with Benin Republic.

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” Pinnick told the media on Tuesday.

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting of such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

“We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

Nigeria has hosted AFCON twice; the first being in 1980 and the second in 2000 in a co-host with Ghana.

This will, however, be the first time Benin Republic will be hosting if CAF approve the bid.

Meanwhile, CAF is yet to make an announcement on the nation to replace Guinea as the host of AFCON 2015.

