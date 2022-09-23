By Juliet Umeh

Eminent Nigerians including the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola; co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Mr Ray Ekpu, yesterday, said that the country’s constitution needs a complete reset.

Babalola and Ekpu as well as other contributors to ‘The Patriots, a book on conversations with Nigeria’s columnists and public intellectuals on dividends of democracy, governance, leadership and nation-building,’ spoke at the launch in Lagos.

The 536-page book was written by the publisher of Posterity Media, Mr O’Femi Kolawole and reviewed by the Editor, The Difference Newspaper and President, Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria, NBRP, Mr Richard Mammah.

In his remarks, the legal icon, Chief Babalola said: “There’s no future in the current constitutional arrangement. The nation requires a complete constitutional reset.”

But Ray Ekpu situated the leadership crisis in the country at the feet of the conveyor-belt fact that “we live to do elections.”

The book reviewer, Mammah, who was represented at the event by the News Editor of Unilag FM, Mrs Lydia Ekeh, explained that the book was organised in 17 chapters, with each chapter focusing on a particular columnist/public intellectual.

He said: “Books are important to the nation-building process and I will add also their reading. This is more so as it is one thing to write and publish a book but it is another for patrons and readers to open the pages and read through, particularly at a time like this and in a clime like ours, where we grapple with very troubling a-literacy, information overload and reading culture challenges.”

