By Prince Okafor

Ahead of its official launch, Nigeria’s national carrier, Nigeria Air Limited, has disclosed it is seeking to fill up various positions in the organisation.

Vanguard had reported that the new airline will be owned by a Nigerian private investor consortium together with a five per cent federal government holding, including Ethiopian Airline’s shareholding.

However, the airline in a statement, noted that it will be launching shortly with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed thereafter by B787 aircraft for international operations.

“Therefore, we are now recruiting qualified and experienced Boeing 737 captains, first officers, senior cabin crew and cabin crew, and engineers (B1/B2 preferred).

“The positions are based in Abuja or Lagos with competitive salaries to be offered.

“All qualified and interested candidates are to visit the application portal for other open positions which will be available shortly on our website.

“In addition, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVS be sent to the following email address: [email protected]”

The airline also said applications will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview, adding that applications that do not meet the above criteria will not be replied.

