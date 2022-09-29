By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Citizens’ Common International (CCI), a policy advocacy group, on Thursday, said Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, which holds on Saturday is coming at a time that calls for sober reflection and collective action.

The non-profit organisation also said the country today is far from the dreams of its founding fathers, stressing that a time like this required a sharp focus on building a nation that works for the many and not a few.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Executive Director of CCI, Mr Olalekan Oshunkoya, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians to contribute their quota towards steering the country away from the brinks.

“In the next few hours, Nigeria will be celebrating its 62nd Independence Anniversary, and this is another opportunity to reflect in our collective responsibility as Nigerians to take actions; to be solution providers and responsible citizens, and to build our country,” he said.

To achieve this end, Oshunkoya said the CCI is collaborating with critical stakeholders to conduct a national survey among the youths on what elected leaders should be doing to birth the new Nigeria the young people desire.

He explained that the research which is tagged: ‘The Nigeria Youth Voice Survey’ is expected to cover 24 cities across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, it would also examine the principles and practices that shape the country’s development as well as enable the youths to inform the policy makers of their priorities with evidence.

Oshunkoya said, “The Nigerian Youth Voice Survey is a special effort dedicated to capturing the experiences, opinions, ideas, and thoughts of young Nigerians about the future of Nigeria and our roles in it.

“As we explore our picture in Nigeria’s future, we are asking our peers to share their experiences on what it means to be Nigerian. We are also asking about deepening our democracy, political participation, inclusion, and active citizenship”

He stated that the youths now recognize that the future of Nigeria is in their hands; adding that they must be intentional about the policy, politics, as well as principles and practices that shape national development and government priorities.

“Hence, the use of evidence based resources to engage our leaders and stakeholders on our hopes, aspirations for the future.

“As such, the conversation explores a unique opportunity to capture the best of you to voice in topical areas from insecurity to political participation, our Nigerian identity, deepening democracy leadership, education, health, as social, political and economic realities.

“It offers a new way to amplify our voice and share with our peers, what we think our leaders should be doing to birth the new Nigeria we desire and our role in it,” Oshunkoya added.

Also, the Director-General, International Law, Diplomacy & Economy Research Center, Ndubuisi Idejiora-Kalu, said the findings and opinions from the survey will be compiled into a publication titled: ‘A Nigeria for the Many: A manifesto for the Nigeria we desire’.

“The key objective of the conversation is to identify key issues of importance to young Nigerians that our leaders should focus on. It is also to help us develop a series of ideas and recommendation based on the thoughts from the youths which will be presented to our policy makers,” he also said.

RELATED NEWS