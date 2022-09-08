Amaju Pinnick, NFF boss

By Efosa Taiwo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has refuted allegations being made in some quarters that he has a preferred candidate he is backing to succeed him in office.

Speaking in his office on Wednesday when he met three members of his Executive board who are all interested in becoming the next NFF President, Pinnick said that the reason behind the meeting was to make it known to them that he does not have a favourite among them.

He said he has been working with them over the years, and that each of them is his candidate.

Pinnick said, “I have called this meeting to assure you all that I do not have a candidate in this race. Each and every one of you is my candidate because we worked and walked together in the past eight years, seeking the best for Nigeria Football.

“I believe that you are all aiming for the position in order to be able to consolidate on the little gains that we were able to make and to preserve or even surpass our legacies,” Pinnick said in an official statement issued on his behalf by the NFF Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire.

Pinnick added: “I urge you all to go about the campaigns with utmost decency, avoid any form of acerbic outpourings and remember that we all belong to the same family that worked for the best interests of Nigeria Football for the past eight years. I wish each and everyone of you the very best with the voting college.”

“The desire to serve should never be a do-or-die affair. We remain one indivisible family committed to the growth of Nigeria Football.,” Pinnick added.

“I will still be there to provide support and encouragement to whoever wins. As a Member of FIFA and CAF highest bodies, I am still a principal stakeholder in Nigeria Football. Our football deserves the best candidate with the best programmes that will take the game to higher heights.”

The three members present at the Wednesday’s meeting were the current NFF 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi; 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko and the current chairman of club chairmen, Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

The NFF election is billed to take place in Benin on September 30 with a new board to take over from the Amaju Pinnick administration expected to emerge.

RELATED NEWS