By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member representing Afikpo North/Afikpo South federal constituency, Ebonyi State, at National Assembly, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has called for the documentation of the cultures, customes and tradition of Ndigbo, so that it can passed on from one generation to the other.

He added that the initiative would enable the people to appreciate themselves, their historical journeys and background as it would aid the development of the society at large.

Igariwey stated this in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State during the 2nd Okpudo New yam festival lecture series, which he introduced and has been sponsoring since two years ago.

He noted that the essence of the lecture series, was to document, educate and deepen the knowledge of Afikpo and Edda people in appreciation of their culture.

According to him, such initiative was necessary for the present and future development of the people.

“It is also aimed at highlighting the common bond, identity and heritage of the people of Edda and Ehugbo”.

He noted that the book titled “the Bond: a Study of Intergroup Relations between the people of Ehugbo and Edda”, which was presented during the event, was aimed at documenting the culture of the two clans.

He commended the organizers of the event and called for preservation of the Ikeji festival.

A Lecturer in this year’s lecture series, Professor Ngozi Emeka Nwobia, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), said unlike other communities in Igboland where the Kings or the oldest men in the community moderate in the celebration of the festival; in Ehugbo, the date and the celebration must be announced by the Yam Deity Priest called Eleri.

According to her, no community in Ehugbo celebrates the festival or eats the new yam until the Priest performs the rituals associated with the celebration of indigenous specie of yam called Akiri.

“The celebration of the new yam festival by Eleri is an occasion of great significance to the people of Ehugbo. It attracts people from all parts of Afikpo and beyond. The people regard it as the greatest feast of their land.

“On the eve of the Eke market day, the young maidens (girls) of Enohia Nkalu, aged between 7 and 20 years troop to the bush where they spend the night at a deity called Imo, practicing songs and dances associated with the celebration. About 11 am to 12 noon on the fateful day, the girls herald their coming from Imo with a melodious song rendered in voices akin to heavenly bodies.

“The girls dance round a well-mapped out ring in the centre of the playground, Ogo. They usually render seven different songs. The most interesting aspect is the rendition of a song inviting Eleri to come and show why he is called Eleri. The climax is the dancing of Eleri himself in which he demonstrates in dancing the answers to every question asked him in a song.

“At the end of the last dance in the seventh song, he throws into the ring, many pieces of kolanuts which the maidens pick for presentation to their parents and well-wishers. Immediately after throwing in the kolanuts, Eleri races quickly to his Obu along two rows of able-bodied young men who line up the route to Obu. These men will bear him up in case he falls down in the event of his race to Obu. Thereafter, the feasting, which consists mainly of pounded yam ( utara ji ) with sumptuous Ohe sarara, and assorted drinks, are served to everyone around.

“Whenever festival especially Ike ji is mentioned what comes to the mind of everyone is masculinity and gender segregation. However, Ikeji festival in Afikpo is not an all male affair as the role the women play even surpass that played by the men even though they are unsung. The unsung role of women in ikeji festival can be divided into three; the pre-ikeji roles, the ikeji roles and the post ikeji roles”, she stated.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the event, Dr. Arua Oko, said the lecture series as a platform was intended to re-enact the cultural heritage of the people and strengthen the bod between Afikpo and Edda

“It was not enough to eat, drink and dance without creating room for a critical reflection and reassessment of our deep past, hence the intellectualization of the ikeji cultural festival”, he stated.

He described Ikeji as a cultural festivals that has been present in the lives of the people of Afikpo and Edda, adding that it marks the end of the year and the beginning of a new year.

“It is a ritualized cultural performance that reproduces our system of beliefs and mythology. It is a veritable institution, whereby the bonds between members of our society are maintained, regenerated and reproduced”, he said.

