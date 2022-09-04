Yesterday 31/08/2022, the Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria (NDYCN), inaugurated its 4th National Executive members at Labour House, Asaba, it was a historical and colorful event that witnessed by many top government officials and high personalities cut across the nine (9) oil rich states that comprised of Niger Delta.

A reputable and sound human right lawyer, Comrade Akpos Ogbodogbo Esq, administered the oath of office proceedings to newly elected officers of Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria, NDYCN, were the National President, Amb. Blessing Adogbeji led in order of administration.

The outgoing President Comrade Daniel Etaiga bosiet,mngs gave a heartwarming speech, where he thank God almighty for successful completion of tenure with his executives. He said, as I steps out today and move to higher assignment because we the Niger Delta Youths will never rest until our region needs are attended to. He charged the newly sworn in executives to put in their best and also consult sensitively when the needs arise. In his speech, he stressed on the abandoned East–West road to be completed before the end of this President Buhari administration, and other critical national issues must be attended to, or no rest, Etaga emphasized.

The Chairman of the occasion Chief Senator Ighoyota Amori, PDP Delta Central Senatorial Candidate ahead of 2023 general elections was ably represented by Chief Dr. Chris Oharisi, Chairman, School of Health Technology, Ofuoma, charged the Niger Delta youths to wake up and join their strengths with visionary leaders in the region in fighting and attracts meaningful development to Niger Delta region, he said.

The special guest of honor to the special inauguration ceremony, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, ably represented by the Honourable Commissioner of Science and Technology, Olorogun Jennifer Adasen Efeviroro, said the youths are now getting it right gradually but we must not misplaced our priorities because the “End SARS Protest was an eye opener but many youths deviated from the objective of the protests and been used for top and high profile personalities for their selfish interest.

She charged the newly sworn in executives to work as a team across boards with all stakeholders in the region and stand tall in championing/supporting meaningful and peaceful agitations of getting want belong to us as our right from government of the day.

She also advised the youths to be active in politics and decision making because the future starts now. As a youth she will stand by the administration and contribute her quota in advancement and betterment of Niger Delta region, she asserted.

The newly elected President of Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria (NDYCN), Amb. Blessing Adogbeji appreciated all dignitaries and regional youth leaders that set aside their various activities and schedules to make this occasion a huge success. He promised to carry all his executives and Niger Delta youths along in all activities and also work with all leaders and stakeholders of Niger Delta in attaining our goal.

The spiritual father of the day, Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomagba, G.O Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, represented by Bishop Paul Ewomure, advised the President and his Executives to work in one accord in everything in achieving their set goals and they’ll progress. There will be provisions and dividends from Niger Delta States and federal government, they should utilizes them for the betterment of the region and its citizenry.

Other top government officials and high personalities that attended the event include, National Vice President, NYCN, Amb. Innocent Nduanya, Barr Ogbemi, Hon Jude Fregene, Evangelist Nicolas Ewomere, Amb. Ese Sanco Darlington, Dr Hope George JP, Comrade Edwin Afejuku, Hon David Ebrunu, Hon Sunday Agbemre, Comrade Anslem Etolor, Rt. Hon Friday Osanebi amongst others.

Names of national executives inaugurated:

1Amb. Blessing Adogbeji – president

Mr. Isaac Ituechi -vice president Amb. Patrick Akpan jp -secretary Inyangy Williams- fin secretary Comr.Goodluck Wisdom -PRO Osaretin Idahosa -org secretary Peace Eke Agwu -welfare director Oghoredafe Kenneth -Treasurer Comr. Famous Akpode Ewini -media & publicity Oworen Emmanuel Akpan Social dir Mr. Tuoyo Omatseye- Contact & mobilization Ekeke Valentine C -asst org secretary Comr. King Boleigha Preye S -Asst secretary. Osaremhen V Imonitie -Asst fin secretary

The newly elected National Secretary General, Amb. Patrick Akpan Udoetoh JP, gave vote of thanks and ceremony ended with a closing prayer said by Bishop Paul.

