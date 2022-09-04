Leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ndokwa East today unanimously elected Chief Chris Ogwu as leader of the party in the local government.

In a well attended stakeholders meeting at the residence of the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the leaders said they chose Ogwu because of his all encompassing style of leadership.

They said Chris Ogwu, who hails from Aboh, ward five of Ndokwa East has distinguished himself over the years and they trust in his ability to lead the party to victory in the local government in 2023.

Chris Ogwu while accepting the responsibility, said he will operate an open door policy were every leader will be consulted with before critical decisions are taken.

On his part, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi promised to give total support to Chief Ogwu and the soon to be announced college of leaders, charging him to ensure he is on the same page with other party leaders.

