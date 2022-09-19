Traditional rulers, stakeholders and ex-militant leaders from Niger Delta have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd) to allow the incoming administration to determine the life-span of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

The traditional rulers, stakeholders and ex-militant leaders also urged the president and NSA to allow the newly appointed Interim Administrator, Major-General Barry Ndiomu (retd) to use the remaining eight months of his administration to review the PAP and make recommendations to the incoming administration by May 29, 2023.

The stakeholders said the Presidency has reportedly handed the new administrator, Ndiomu, a six-month’s timeline to shut down PAP by February 2023.

The convener of the stakeholders and former militant leaders, Chief Pere Agbeinfa, said: “Though the region had sustained the peace for many years, and allowed the free-flow of oil and gas production and sales in our national interest, despite the displeasing policies of the current administration, the final straw that may break the camel’s back, and possibly disrupt the peace across the region might be the abrupt closure of the PAP that provides for over 30,000 ex-militants and their families.

“While at the same time, the presidency is utilising billions of naira that have been exploited from the Niger Delta for the training and rehabilitation of their so-called repentant Boko-Haram terrorists, and Islamic States of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists that have killed and maimed thousands of innocent Nigerians with millions of Nigerians displaced by the actions of these terrorists.”

He noted that the closure of the Amnesty Office may lead to an unimaginable crisis in the region that may lead to the disruption of the coming 2023 general elections and thwart the renewed campaign against crude oil theft from the Niger Delta region.

Agbeinfa, however, congratulated the newly appointed Interim Administrator, Ndiomu, describing him as a man with known capacity engulfed in a drive to contribute to the development of the region.

He urged the new administrator to sustain the tempo and improve on building the bridge between the President Buhari led administration and the people of Niger Delta.

