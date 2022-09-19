By Dayo Johnson

THERE are strong indications that the Ondo State government may sue the Federal Government, if the position of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is given to another state in the region.

A reliable source, who spoke under anonymity, confided in Vanguard that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed the Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner of the state, Charles Titiloye, to file a suit against the Federal Government, if the state was not given the slot.

This is coming ahead of the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari forwarding the list of the Governing Board nominees of the NDDC to the Senate for confirmation on resumption this week.

It was gathered that President Buhari has reportedly dumped the recommendations put forward by Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and the Ondo governor in respect of the Managing Director.

The development, it was further gathered, caused anxiety in the state over the weekend.

It was alleged that the presidency was now looking towards Edo State to occupy the Managing Director slot instead of Ondo State.

This was sequel to a memo said to have been forwarded by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami and approved by the President that Delta State is expected to produce the Chairman of the NDDC, while Edo state will produce the Managing Director.

In the said memo, Ondo state will produce the Executive Director Finance and Accounts, or the Executive Director Project, while Imo State will produce the Executive Director, Projects, or Executive Director, Finance and Accounts.

A top government source told Vanguard that “From available information that is at our disposal, the Presidency is seriously following the recommendations of the Attorney-General, Mr Malami and this is very unfortunate.

“Whether the person to be appointed as MD is Mahin or Ugbo, it doesn’t matter to us in Ondo State. What we need is the MD and nothing more.

“The so-called recommendation of Mr Olugbenga Edema and Mrs Juliet Ilawole for MD and State Rep respectively by Governor Akeredolu stands logic on its head because the two do not hail from the oil-producing areas as enunciated in the NDDC Act.”

Ondo govt mum

When contacted, the Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner, Charles Titiloye could not be reached for comments.

But a top government official in the Ministry of Justice, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, confirmed that the state was awaiting the announcements before taking the next step.

The source said: “Honestly, the state government would make its decision known immediately the new board is constituted.

“If Ondo State is not given the MD slot, the government will seek redress in court.”

