By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has announced resumption of its foreign post-graduate scholarship programme with modification to include Masters Degree courses in Nigerian universities.

Sole Administrator of the Commission, Dr Efiong Akwa, declared the resumption of the social investment by the interventionist agency in a public statement bearing the new nomenclature, ’2023 NDDC Foreign/Local Masters Degree Post-Graduate Scholarship.”

Akwa stated, “NDDC, is once again embarking on its Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme to equip our young people with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the local content programme of the Federal Government, as well as enabling them acquire specialization in their fields of study to compete globally in various disciplines.”

The scheme, he explained, “covers disciplines in engineering, including Software/Aeronautic Space/Aeronautic Engineering, Medical Sciences/Medicine and Surgery, Computer Science Technology, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Hospitality Management, Law, Architecture, among others.”

He advised prospective candidates to visit the NDDC website as the scholars who must of Niger Delta origin must possess five credits at not more than two sittings, and students expected to have First Class Degree or Second-Class Upper Division to qualify for the opportunity.

Akwa stressed that the online application was free and that shortlisted candidates would undergo a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in each State of the Niger Delta by consultants to test their I.Q, proficiency in English, Mathematics and General Paper.

He gave a deadline of eight weeks for the submission of application for the Foreign and local scholarship scheme, adding that the names of all shortlisted applicants will be posted on NDDC website with priority to be give to applicants from oil communities.

He observed that the scholarship programme, which started in 2010, was designed to produce top level professionals with technical manpower, capacity and expertise to compete in oil and gas industry and in other sectors.

