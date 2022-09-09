.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted accreditation to 37 programs run by the Federal Polytechnic Bida.

The Board also approved additional streams for 13 out of the 37 accredited programmes.

According to a letter signed by the Board’s Director of Polytechnic Programmes, Architect Ngbede Ogah and addressed to the Rector, the accreditation would last for a period of five years after which they would be scheduled for reaccreditation.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi has expressed delight over the outcome of the accreditation exercise and pledged to improve the quality of programmes run by the polytechnic.

He said despite the paucity of funds, the management was able to mobilise resources to ensure that the required equipment were procured for all programmes scheduled for re-accreditation and accreditation.

Dzukogi described it as a landmark achievement that, “for the very first time in recent history, the polytechnic is granted accreditation in all the programmes it presented for accreditation without any hitch.”

He commended the NBTE Executive Secretary, Professor Idris Bugaje and his entire staff for their support and cooperation during the exercise.

