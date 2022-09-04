By Ayo Onikoyi

The organisers of the maiden edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards championed by the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) have called for entries from broadcast professionals for works done between 1 August, 2021 to 31 August, 2022, for the awards. The body also unveiled 12 categories opened for honours in Television and Radio.

According to the body, the award is open to broadcasting professionals practicing in Nigeria and broadcasting organizations licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to practice in the country

The Nigeria Broadcasting Award (TNBA) is the industry’s attempt at recognizing and celebrating excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry. TNBA aims to motivate professionals to deliver higher professional standards by providing incentives that ignite and reward creativity, original ideas and concepts across broadcast platforms (Radio and Television) licensed to operate in Nigeria.

“Each award, along undeniable prestige of industry recognition, carries a statuette to make winning a lasting memory,” says John Ugbe, Chairman BON and CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria

