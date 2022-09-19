.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The National Assembly yesterday transmitted the Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, explained that before the passage of the Bill, it passed

through all required legislative processes.

It will be recalled that the Bill was forwarded to the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution for consideration by President Buhari in a letter dated February 21, 2022.

The Start-up Bill, 2021 will provide for the creation and development of enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. It aims to position Nigeria’s ecosystem, as the leading technology centre in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity.

