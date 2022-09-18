***As Tuesday Resumption day shaky over renovation work

By Henry Umoru

STRONG Indications have emerged that the N11.03 deficit proposed for the N19.76trillion 2023 Budget , will be tackled by the National Assembly through required amendment of relevant provisions of the Finance Act.

Speaking with Journalists weekend in Abuja, the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East explained that the amendment of the Finance Act by the National Assembly would dwell on areas of making the various revenue generating agencies to double or tripple targets earlier given them towards reducing the size of proposed budget deficit.

Senator Musa who spoke at the frontage of temporary chamber being put in place for Senators in view of renovation work going at the main Chamber who tacitly noted that tomorrow’s resumption would depend on how proper the temporary chamber is put in place before the Senators are set for work said, ” The budget of this country, have been in deficit and the only thing we can do is to amend so many things in the Finance Act, so that we can be able to generate more revenues from other sources rather than depending on oil alone and by extension , reduce the size of proposed budget deficit.

“By now the temporary chambers should have been ready knowing that we are resuming , initially we are suppose to resume on the 20th of this month but there are some little things that needs to be done before then.

“But I can assure the general public that this will be done in the shortest time and we are going to resume to receive Mr President and to present the 2023 Budget.

“You will recall that the 9th Senate has done very well, because this edifice since it was built, has never been rehabilitated, we are refurbishing it, bringing it back to standard like any other parliament you see around the world.

“The FCT that is doing this Job, have been up and doing, but we need to push, they need to do more so that we will be able to resume as quick as possible.”

Speaking on the general renovation work going on at the National Assembly , Senator Musa who noted that it was an over due project and very necessary in making the National Assembly particularly the Hallow Chambers to meet up with global standard, said, “it is a great achievement for us that we are renovating the National Assembly complex that has been built over 20 years.

“What we read from the newspapers that NASS leadership has not done anything on the licking roof, is not true.

“This edifice is suppose to be managed and taken care by the FCT, because it is their property, but now we have taken it as a responsibility on us to make sure we renovate it.

“Iam sure that by the time the renovation of the National Assembly chambers is completed, other African countries will come to see and make Nigeria as a case study and see how we have improved on parliamentary infrastructure.”

Recall that the Senate had through its committee on Finance during interface with the Minister of Finance , Budget and National Planning , Mrs Zainab Ahmed , kicked against the proposed N11.03trillion deficit in the proposed N19.76trillion 2023 Budget.

Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos West who chairs the committee has told heads of revenue generating agencies at different times , to think out of the box in making more revenues for the country in the coming fiscal year, for the purposes of reducing prosed deficit size and loan collections for budget financing.

RELATED NEWS