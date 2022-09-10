The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has unveiled its 70th-anniversary logo and theme to kick off the celebration of its anniversary.

Speaking at the unveiling, the NAS Capoon, Mr.Abiola Owoaje, said the theme ’70 years of Service to Humanity’ resonates with the ideals of the organisation.

According to him, the celebration which will run for the next couple of months has started already with the unveiling of the 70th anniversary logo /theme.

He said activities lined up to mark the anniversary will showcase the nobility of the organisation, its enduring ethos, and its continuous quest to create a just society in Nigeria.

Owoaje also noted that 70 years ago, seven passionate young and patriotic Nigerian undergraduates, namely – Wole Soyinka, Ralph Opara, Nathaniel Oyelola, Pius Oleghe, Olumuyiwa Awe, Ikpehare Aig-Imoukhuede and Slyvanus Egbuche, at the University College Ibadan, now University of Ibadan, took a giant revolutionary leap towards greatness and etched their names in the sands of time by standing up to obnoxious conventions to form the Pyrates Confraternity.

“They laid a veritable foundation for discipline, firmness, integrity, and an enviable commitment to humanitarian service turning it into a formidable paramilitary agency.

“Indeed Nigerians would attest to the fact that the FRSC in its heyday was devoid of the corruption and the underhand shenanigans associated with its sister agencies.

“The FRSC of those days drastically brought down the level of carnage on our roads and highways, and instilled attitudinal change in motorists.”

“The story of the struggle of democracy in Nigeria will be incomplete without recognising the patriotic contributions of the Pyrates’ Confraternity towards the restoration of democratic governance.

“ Our members in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom provided support in all ramifications for pro-democracy movements. We were at the forefront of the struggle to end dictatorship in Nigeria and some of our members had to seek refuge outside the country to escape from the agents of the military junta. Many still bear the psychological and physical scars of that unforgettable episode of unbridled state-sponsored terror in Nigeria.

“Our support for the poor and vulnerable segment of the society is considerable. We have held 50 free medical missions since the inception of the NAS Medical Mission in 2010. These free medical missions held successfully across Nigeria were specifically targeted at rural communities to bridge the gap of inadequate health care delivery and bring succour to many disadvantaged Nigerians.

“Through “Our Votes Count” and “Citizens Summit”, a mass enlightenment programme that employed the Ushahidi crowd mapping technology to report on general elections across Nigeria, we have been able to be accredited twice as Independent Monitors by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission. Through this initiative, we supported accountability through encouraging citizens’ participation in elections and governance by promoting the power of the ballot, and the attendant responsibility of holding elected officials accountable.’

RELATED NEWS