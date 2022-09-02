.

By Femi Bolaji

Dampar, a riverine community in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State has been visited by a devastating and unfortunate flooding that almost overran the entire community.

The flooding, triggered by a torrential rainfall early in the week, lasted for three days wreaked havoc as it destroyed valuables and properties of the locals.

While many are still counting their losses due to the flooding that accompanied the rainfall, they are however grateful for the timely intervention of the spirited youths and community members who rallied round to assist the people and salvage their property from being swept away by the rampaging flood.

According to Arewa Voice’s findings what contributed to the devastating effect of the flooding that submerged the community was human activity.

It was gathered that water and drainage channels in the community have become waste dumps which largely contributed to the unfortunate flooding incident.

It was also learnt that the flooding of the community had become a yearly occurrence during raining season.

The Chief of the community, Hashimu Adinga, who lamented the effect of the flooding, solicited assistance to help those who lost valuables.

He pointed out that additional drainages were needed in the community and appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the community to prevent further disaster.

The Chief of Ibi, Alhaji Salihu Dambawuro, who also spoke said the youth alertness and patriotism saved the community from being submerged.

According to him: “The rain, which lasted for three days, almost displaced our people.

“The youths and members of the community who quickly swung into action by clearing water channels lessened the anguish of community members. Some houses were affected and valuables were lost but we are grateful that the destruction was not more than it is right now,” Dambawuro said.

The Acting Chairman of Ibi LGA, Abubakar Dali, praised the youths for their bravery and community spirit in risking their lives to salvage others from the flood.

He further asked for the state government’s support to ensure the community is safeguarded from the yearly flooding that has continued to wreak havoc.

