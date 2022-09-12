The Naira on Monday depreciated slightly against the dollar exchanging at 436.50 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represents a decrease of 0.04 per cent compared with N436.33 to the dollar before the close of business on Sept. 9.

The open indicative rate closed at N434.40 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 99.78 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday. (NAN)

