The Naira remained unchanged on Friday, exchanging at N437.03 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.

The local currency did not change from its value on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N437 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N441 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N437.03.

The Naira sold for as low as N435 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 45.89 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday. (NAN)

