By Efosa Taiwo

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have paid emotional tributes to Roger Federer after the Swiss announced he will be retiring from the sport after the Laver Cup later this month.

Federer, via his social media accounts on Thursday, announced he will be retiring from professional tennis at age 41, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said Thursday in a post on his social media accounts. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me,” Federer said. “But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

Nadal, in his tribute to Federer said he wished the day never came while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to “share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

In her tribute, Serena Williams, who announced ahead of the US Open that she intends to retire from tennis, sent a tribute of her own to Federer on Thursday.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest — perfectly done, just like your career,” Williams wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future.

“Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.”

RELATED NEWS