By Dayo Johnson

FORMER Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Olu Falae, has explained his position on the 2023 Presidency.

Falae, in a statement by his Assistant, Captain Moshood Raji (retd), in Akure, said he admitted saying that the South East had not had the opportunity of being Nigeria’s President.

The statement reads: “Although Falae admitted that he said that it was true that the South East had not had the opportunity of being Nigeria’s President, he never canvassed or claimed to be supporting Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the 2023 race.

“It should be realised that two of the candidates put forward by the political parties in the county are from the South West, how can a national leader go against candidates that hail from his part of the country?

“This correction is necessary in order not to mislead the public that Falae is supporting any of the candidates yet.”

