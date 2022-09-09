Few weeks after the release of his widely accepted single “Take me” the CEO of Mr Music “Holipace” is ready to give his fans more music.

The singer who took to his twitter and IG in the early hours of Tuesday 30th of August 2022 to write that something is about to happen confirms that he’s ready to prove to the industry how consistent he can be.

Recall few weeks ago , he spoke about how his music is influenced and also promised to take his spot on the music industry and with the release of ‘take me’, he proved that his style of music is really rare and his concept is unique , the song which made numbers across streaming platforms also became his first record to debut on the iTunes Nigeria top chart at number 9.

According to the artiste, “for my music to be seen on the chart, this is enough evidence that my sound is cutting across and people are beginning to appreciate what I do.

“To celebrate my first charting, I will be giving my fans another banger which is titled “Terminus” and this single is scheduled to be released on the 16th of September 2022.

Holipace is ready to hit more chart spots with the upcoming release in September and you should be ready for this new sound as it will most definitely become one of the best for the season.

RELATED NEWS