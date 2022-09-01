.

….says my decision is ‘personal, divine’

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The State Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Leye Odunjo has resigned his position and membership of the party.

Odunjo, in the letter addressed to the national Chairman of the party, said the decision to leave the party was personal and divine.

The letter read, “I humbly write to inform your Excellency of my decision to resign as State Deputy Chairman of Ogun State and as member of the party”.

“I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to serve the party diligently and loyally since its formation in 1998”.

“I have served the party in various capacity, as State Vice Chairman (West), twice, Acting State Deputy Chairman and substantive State Deputy Chairman until my resignation. I was a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly for eight years, governorship aspirant, House of

Representative’s Aspirant and Senatorial Candidate of the party in the last general elections, to mention a few”.

“My decision to resign my position and also leave the party is “oersonal and divine”.

“I want to seize this opportunity to specially appreciate the State Chairman and all the members of the Sate Working

Committee for their support, cooperation and the love we share together. It was so nice working with you all. Am going to miss you all”.

“Also extend my appreciation to all the Local Government party Chairmen, State Exco members, all the members of the party, those that left the party before me and those that are still in the party, in my Local Government, Ado-Odo/Ota and across Ogun State”.

“This will come as a rude shock to many of the party members and non PDP members”.

“All the members of staff of the party at the state secretariat are also appreciated”.

