•Unveils BBNaija S-Africa edition

MULTICHOICE Nigeria has announced a bumper coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a special Big Brother Naija +SA edition for its customers on DStv and GOtv.

Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next Big Brother reality TV show, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes.”

Also speaking on the investment by MultiChoice in growing content offering for customers’ pleasure, Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said customers will be spoiled for choice in the coming months, as the company will be unveiling a chain of new programmes on its Africa Magic channels.

Tejumola said: “For the holidays, our holiday channel will go live in November and will be showing some global events and carnivals. The Calabar Carnival in Cross River State will be live on this channel. Also, Crime and Justice Lagos will premiere on Showmax later this year. Customers can also look out for our first local animation series coming soon.”

