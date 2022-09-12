Adalikwu in a handshake with Hajia Weddeye

By Eguono Odjegba

The Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) have set in motion efforts to facilitate seamless transit cargo movements between Nigeria and Chad; relying on the former’s emerging dry ports located in parts of the northern parts of the country, particularly those located in Kano and Kaduna.

MOWCA Secretary General, Dr Paul Adalikwu who dropped the hint during a working visit to the Chadian Minister of Transportation, Hajia Fatima Goukouni Weddeye, expressed the body’s readiness to support the Chadian government and people in the facilitation of the country’s transit bond cargo from Nigeria.

To demonstrate it’s commitment to the proposed bilateral cargo transportation, Adikwu also promised to to make arrangement for officials of Chad governmentto to visit the proximate dry ports in northern Nigeria as a way of preparing grounds for the promotion of intra African trade in line with the focus of African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA).

The MOWCA SG reassured that all 25 member countries of the organisation, including landlocked states will enjoy technical support to uncover and harness the economic benefits of a thriving blue economy.

Hajia Weddeye who commended Adalikwu for championing the reawakening of MOWCA mission objective, described the SG as a dynamic leader who has shown transformational traits within a short period of assuming control of the Trans Saharan body.

She said the Ministry of Transportation of Chad and the country’s shippers council will deepen collaboration with MOWCA and requested Adalikwu to enable the visit of the technical staff of the Ministry to the dry ports established in northern part of Nigeria.

She described the upcoming Regional Maritime Development Bank as a laudable initiative, adding that it will fill the gap of sustainable funding of transport activities that are the backbone of foreign trade.

The minister said as soon as the study of the bank’s charter by the her ministry’s technical team has been undertaken, an informed decision will be taken on the country’s endorsement of the bank.

On capacity building, Weddeye expressed pleasure at knowing about the existence of training institutions under the auspices of MOWCA, and requested to have more details on the curriculum to enable prospective students from Chad to tap into the opportunity.

Both parties also pledged to work assiduously to strengthen ties and deepen cooperation.

