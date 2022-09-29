By Kingsley Omonobi

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has brokered peace with protesting veterans over issues of non-payment of their security debarment allowance.

He, however, debunked the allegation that money had been released and payment denied the veterans by the authorities of the ministry.

Speaking when he met with the retired soldiers at the Ministry of Defence, yesterday, Kana said: “Being the accounting officer of the ministry, I am urging you to give peace a chance and go home. We will get back to you as soon as possible and without delay.”

He pointed out that the Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen Bashir Magashi (retd), was concerned about their plight.

The permanent secretary assuaged the fears of the veterans on the issue of fresh verification before payment, stressing that the existing database of all veterans would be used to administer payment.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, thanked the permanent secretary for resolving the impasse and appreciated the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

Spokesman of the retired veterans, Biodun Albert, attributed their protest to the communication gap between the veterans and the ministry, to which the permanent secretary assured them of free flow of information on the issue.

The veterans agreed to go back home immediately and had since cleared the barricade at the Ministry of Defence to signal the return of peace.

The retired military personnel said they were now better informed and promised to work closely with the ministry henceforth.

It would be recalled that the veterans had laid siege to the ministry in the past few days, vowing to stay on until their demands were met.

RELATED NEWS