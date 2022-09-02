By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said its waterways are now safer for residents and businesses with deployment of improved monitoring mechanisms across routes in the state.

The reward system, the State Government said was introduced to give added advantage to users of waterways through LAGFERRY in terms of cash reward to boost patronage.

Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services, LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Balogun, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday, explained that the need for waterways users to enjoy and maximise the benefits of the use of waterways informed the initiative of the reward system.

According to him, there has been transformation since 2019 of the waterways sector, stressing that the key interest and commitment of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the development of the state’s waterways has afforded essential investment for crucial growth and acceptability among residents.

The LAGFERRY boss added that more boats would be commissioned for use in close time, mentioning that with the development, experiences with businesses and cummuting would further receive broader outlook with firm control and regulation.

According to him, the collaboration with Eko token for the reward system, which he described as “seamless, wonderful and fantastic initiative” is a pathway for waterways users to enjoy added benefits, extending reward system to users who patronise Lagos Ferry Services.

Balogun added that with assurance of safety and comfort, users now have benefits to wining something at the end of day which he said would come in cash and kind, while increasing their mileage.

Speaking, the state Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke said the core values of the initiative is to create responsive path to meet needs of residents.

