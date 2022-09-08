.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services confirmed on Thursday night that operatives had carried out search on Tukur Mamu’s home and offices in Kaduna with many discoveries.

The DSS in a statement by its Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said that among the materials found during the search by ‘appropriate security agencies’ were incriminating materials including Military accoutrements.

The security agency also announced that large cash in various foreign currencies were also recovered from the home and offices of the kidnap victims negotiator.

Afunanya said, “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.

“While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court,” the DSS Spokesman said but did not give an idea as to when the suspect would appear in court .

It will be recalled that Mamu, who is the publisher ot Desert Herald, and self-appointed negotiator for the victims of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack on March 17 this year, was picked up in Cairo, Egypt on September 6 and promptly transferred to Nigeria on September 7,2022.

He was immediately taken from the Aminu Kano International Airport to Abuja and handed over to the DSS for custody.

Mamu is likely to he charged for terrorism and being accessory to kidnapping having been suspected to have collected huge ransom amounting to N2 billion from families of the train victims taken captives by terrorists.

He is likely to be charged to court to account for his roles in the collection and sharing of ransom with terrorists and how he got to know about the terrorists and their locations.

